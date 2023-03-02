Astoria Pool will not open this summer due to repair work

The Astoria Pool will remain closed for the summer due to repair work.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A popular New York City pool will be closed this summer.

The NYC Parks Department says Astoria Pool will be closed for repairs to the pool tub and mechanical system.

The pool is nearly 100 years old.

The department says spray showers will still be open during construction.

"We know this historic pool is a beloved neighborhood amenity, and these repairs will help to ensure that this 87 year old icon continues to serve future generations of New Yorkers," the Parks Department said in part.

Astoria Pool originally opened in 1936, at the height of the Great Depression, and was one of eleven immense outdoor public pools the Parks Department opened that summer.

The pool is expected to reopen by the summer of 2024. There are more than 60 public swimming pools in the five boroughs.

