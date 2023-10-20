  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police looking for driver who struck and killed a pedestrian before running away in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, October 20, 2023 1:31PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck in Queens, and the driver who hit him fled on foot.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the Astoria section of Queens, where police say a male victim was struck at Astoria Boulevard and Steinway Street.

He was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

The driver of the car jumped out and fled on foot.

An arrest has yet to be made.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW