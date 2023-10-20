Police looking for driver who struck and killed a pedestrian before running away in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck in Queens, and the driver who hit him fled on foot.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the Astoria section of Queens, where police say a male victim was struck at Astoria Boulevard and Steinway Street.

He was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

The driver of the car jumped out and fled on foot.

An arrest has yet to be made.

