President Biden weighs in amid migrant influx in New York City

Republican governors now are expanding their campaigns to other parts of the country.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More busloads of asylum seekers are expected at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan Friday.

So far more than 11,000 have arrived here since May, many of them bused in from Texas.

And it's not just here. The migrants have been sent to other parts of the country as well.

President Joe Biden and other Democrats are now condemning the transports, calling them political stunts.

Buses have been arriving at the Port Authority for months now, but Republican governors now are expanding their campaigns to other parts of the country.

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

And Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants close to Vice President Kamala Harris's home in Washington, D.C.

NYC officials have accused the Republican governors of using the asylum seekers as political pawns.

And they are adamant they will expand resources to accommodate the migrants who come here.

Regarding the situation at the U.S. southern border, the White House says it is still cleaning up after the Trump Administration, and that there is still work to be done.

The Biden administration is criticizing the GOP governors for not following processes already in place.

The White House press secretary even seemed to suggest what the Republican governors are doing is illegal.

But she stopped short of saying that explicitly and referred reporters to the Department of Justice.

