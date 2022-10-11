New York City's relief center taking shape as migrants continue to arrive

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We are getting a first look at the welcoming center being built on Randall's Island in Manhattan to house asylum seekers.

NewsCopter 7 was over the parking lot at Icahn Stadium Tuesday morning, where three large structures have been erected.

Two appear to be nearly finished and the third is in progress.

When completed, they will house 500 migrants.

The center was relocated to Randall's Island from Orchard Beach earlier this month in response to backlash and flooding concerns at the Bronx location.

Last week, Mayor Eric Adams declared a humanitarian state of emergency due to the more than 17,000 asylum seekers that have arrived in New York City.

Adams said he was "angry" the city's compassion was being "exploited by others for political gain" and what he called a "humanitarian crisis" the mayor said is being "accelerated by American politics dynamics."

He has asked the state and federal government for assistance.

