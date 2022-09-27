Location of 1st NYC relief center for migrants criticized by immigration rights advocates

A temporary 'humanitarian relief center' will be built in The Bronx for asylum seekers but advocates say the location and shelter are problematic

ORCHARD BEACH, The Bronx (WABC) -- As more asylum seekers arrive from southern states, a temporary 'humanitarian relief center' will be built in The Bronx, but some advocates say the shelter and its location could create more problems.

Workers are moving in heavy equipment preparing to build what some people are calling a "tent city," but these are not going to be basic camping tents.

They will be large industrial heated shelters housing up to 1000 migrants at a time.

Mayor Adams said the tents are supposed to be a temporary stop for migrants as they get on their feet, but immigrant rights advocates say this is a terrible location.

Advocates say the location is far from the subway or any kind of employment or other government services.

"We don't want this temporary respite center to end up becoming a de facto shelter for folks where there is a thousand beds," Murad Awawdeh of the NY Immigration Coalition said. "Where people are going to be sleeping and literally just being there in Orchard Beach, which is incredibly far from true mass transit."

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said the parking lot where the tents will be built is prone to flooding.

"While this is not the ideal location and we have raised reasonable concerns, my team and I are working with the Adams administration to ensure that any site designated for our borough has wraparound services," Gibson said in a statement.

So far at least 14,000 people have been bussed to New York City from Texas with no end in sight. The city plans to construct another relief center, but the location is unknown.

