New York City Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over asylum seeker crisis

"This is not sustainable:" Mayor Eric Adams declares a state of emergency over the flood of asylum seekers arriving in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The number of people in New York City shelters is setting new records daily amid the unyielding arrival of asylum seekers bussed from Texas and elsewhere.

On Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency and announced an executive order to suspend land use requirements to help the city cope with the influx of people.

Adams said he was "angry" the city's compassion was being "exploited by others for political gain" and what he called a "humanitarian crisis" the mayor said is being "accelerated by American politics dynamics."

There are 61,000 people currently in the shelter system, "straining our ability to care for New Yorkers in need," Adams said. He expects the city will have spent $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year

5,500 migrant children have been enrolled in city schools.

"Although our compassion is limitless, our resources are not," Adams said during a speech from the City Hall Blue Room. "This is unsustainable."

Of the 61,000 people in shelters, 20,000 are children. One on five is an asylum seeker.

More than 17,000 asylum seekers have been bussed to NYC. Five or six busses arrive each day.

The mayor has appealed to hotels for temporary housing, to the private sector for donations and to religious groups to adopt a shelter and provide assistance.

