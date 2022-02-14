coronavirus new york city

Mayor Adams pushes at-home COVID tests, vaccines, and help for NYC's small businesses

COVID-19 Update for New York City
By Eyewitness News
Mayor Adams pushes at-home COVID tests, vaccines, and help for NYC's small businesses

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is beefing up its push to get more people tested, more people vaccinated, and more small businesses getting a boost in their receipts.

The city is handing out free at-home testing kits across the five boroughs.

You can pick them up at landmark cultural sites, like the American Museum of Natural History.

You can find a list of sites at the NYC Health + Hospitals website.

The kits will also be available at most public libraries.

Also, health officials are pushing for more people to get vaccinated.

They have brought back that money incentive: anyone getting their first vaccine shot or a booster shot, will be eligible for a $100 gift card.

Those will be available at all city-run COVID vaccination sites and SOMOS community care sites.

The gift cards are available through the end of the month and they can be used until March 31.

Mayor Eric Adams is encouraging people to use those cards at small businesses across the city.

So many of them are still doing their best to rebound.

If the small businesses do better, they are in a better position to keep or hire more staff.



