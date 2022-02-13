coronavirus testing

At-home COVID test kits to be distributed by Test and Trace Corps. at libraries, cultural centers

EMBED <>More Videos

At-home COVID test kits to be distributed across NYC this week

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Starting Monday New York City residents can pick up free at-home COVID test kits from the Test and Trace Corps.

Several cultural sites and libraries around the five boroughs will have members from the organization handing out test kits all next week.

There will be 27 branches of the New York, Queens and Brooklyn public libraries participating including the Brooklyn Museum.

And 17 cultural centers like the Queens Botanical Gardens will also have kits ready for distribution.

The tests are available on a first-come first-served basis and limited to one per person.

You can find a list of sites at the NYC Health and Hospitals website.



ALSO READ | Construction begins on NY's 1st offshore wind project off Long Island coast
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the offshore wind project from Wainscott.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus testinglibrariesculturecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Medicare to cover up to 8 free over-the-counter COVID tests per month
When to use your at-home COVID test
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
COVID testing company sued over alleged scheme
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy start, much colder
2 men shot, killed after dispute at baby shower in the Bronx: Police
Woman found dead inside NYC apartment; Barricaded man in custody
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
COVID Updates: Hundreds in Connecticut need to be revaccinated
Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
Show More
Crossing guard removed after reportedly using anti-Semitic slurs
Travel advisory in effect as snow falls across the Tri-State
Accidental bump on subway platform leads to slashing in Manhattan
Woman found dead inside her apartment bathtub; investigation underway
Shoplifter attacks Duane Reade worker after confrontation
More TOP STORIES News