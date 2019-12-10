Gunman opens fire on police in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Jersey City police officer was injured when at least one gunman opened fire in a cemetery and then fled into a bodega, where he continued firing at officers and possibly others Tuesday afternoon.Authorities say the initial shooting happened at Bay View Cemetery, with the officer wounded in the shoulder.At least one suspect then fled to the bodega on Martin Luther King Drive, where that person was firing at responding officers.Police retreated and took up defensive positions.The wounded officer was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound.The situation is active and ongoing, and Martin Luther King Drive is closed in both directions.Police were searching the cemetery for evidence and have recovered the officer's vehicle and radio there.Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown, including Lincoln and Snyder high schools, Schools 12, 14, 29 and 41, and Sacred Heart.Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.----------