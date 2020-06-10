New video of man sought in 2 attempted rapes on subway in Manhattan, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're seeing new video of a man accused of attempting to rape two women on the subway in two boroughs.
The man is accused of grabbing a 36-year-old woman while she was trying to transfer to a 3 train at West 72nd Street Saturday in Manhattan.
Police say he dragged her to the end of the platform and tried to rape her.
She got away after scratching his face.
Less than two hours later, police say the same man also tried to rape a woman after punching her on an F train near the 15 Street-Prospet Park station in Brooklyn.
A conductor stopped the attack, but the man took off.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
