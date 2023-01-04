Police searching for man who tried to rape woman on subway train in Manhattan

Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on a train on the Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a woman on a subway train on the Upper West Side on New Year's Day.

The suspect followed an 18-year-old woman onto a southbound 2 train at 125th Street in Harlem, according to police.

As the train approached the 72nd Street subway station, police say the man exposed himself and tried to pull down the woman's pants.

That's when a good Samaritan stepped in and helped the woman get to another train car.

The suspect remained in the train car for several stops and then got off the train at the 42nd Street-Times Square station.

The victim went to Kings County Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The suspect as described as an adult male last seen wearing dark clothing, red sneakers and carrying a McDonald's bag and drink.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

