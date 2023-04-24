Police released new images of 3 men wanted in an attempted robbery in East Flatbush.

New images of 3 men wanted in attempted robbery in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released new images of three men wanted in an attempted robbery in Brooklyn.

It happened on Thursday, April 13 at 2:20 p.m. on Ralph Avenue in East Flatbush.

Police say a 65-year-old man was sitting in his car when two of the men punched him in the face through the driver's side window.

One of the attackers took out a gun while another tried to pull the chain off of his neck.

They also demanded he get out of his vehicle and give them the keys.

The victim managed to wrestle away the gun and the two men took off in a waiting Jeep Cherokee with a third man inside.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

