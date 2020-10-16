Man beaten in attempted robbery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New video shows a man being attacked on a Brooklyn street as a group of men tried to rob him.

The Orthodox Jewish man was attacked on Bartlett Street around 10:45 p.m. in Williamsburg Thursday.

He was beaten by three men who got away empty-handed.

The victim was not seriously injured but went to a local urgent care to be checked out.

Community activist Dov Hikind responded with a tweet indicating this was an anti-Semitic attack, but police say that is not the case. It is not being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the NYPD.

ALSO READ: Exclusive video shows shootout at NYC building

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york cityattempted robberyattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chris Christie: "I was wrong" not to wear mask in White House
COVID Updates: National health officials warn of 'third peak'
YouTube follows Twitter and Facebook with QAnon crackdown
COVID testing delayed in NYC yellow zone schools
AccuWeather Alert: Periods of rain
Exclusive: Video shows deadly shootout at building in NYC
Religious groups take Cuomo to court over restrictions
Show More
WHO questions benefits of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir
Man charged after climbing New York Times Building
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
3 NJ MVC centers reopen, 4 still closed due to COVID-19 cases
Trump, Biden go at it, from a distance, in town halls
More TOP STORIES News