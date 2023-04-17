6 Massachusetts teens rescued near water diversion tunnel using geolocation

Authorities said in a statement that the teens were rescued because they were unable to "make it back to land on their own."

AUBURN, Mass. -- Police in Auburn, Massachusetts rescued six teenagers who had walked through a water diversion tunnel.

The teens said they were able to exit the tunnel, but called police about 4:15 p.m. Sunday because they were cold, wet and unable to go any farther.

Police said they pinged one of the teen's cellphones and used geolocation to find them near the tunnel. The Auburn Fire Department said in a statement that the teens were rescued because they were unable to "make it back to land on their own."

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and used a rope to get all six teens onto dry land.

No major injuries were reported, and the teens only suffered minor scratches, according to the fire department. None had injuries that required further medical attention or a hospital transport.