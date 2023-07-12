Wake for Newark Firefighter Acabou to be held, funeral Thursday

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The process of remembering and honoring the lives of the two Newark firefighters killed in a cargo ship fire at Port Newark begins Wednesday.

Augusto "Augie" Acabou, 45, and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr., 49, both made the ultimate sacrifice one week ago.

Left: Wayne Brooks, Jr. and right: Augusto Acabou

The viewing for Acabou will take place Wednesday evening at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark followed by his funeral on Thursday morning.

The viewing for Brooks, Jr. will take place Thursday night at the same church followed by his funeral on Friday morning.

President Joe Biden called the families of the two fallen Newark firefighters last week, and extended a future invitation to the White House. Governor Phil Murphy visited Newark last Thursday to pay his respects in person.

One by one last Friday, friends and family stepped forward at Newark Firefighters Union headquarters to speak -- many through tears -- about fallen Newark firefighters Augusto "Augie" Acabou and Wayne Brooks, Jr.

Acabou, 45, was a nine-year veteran and assigned to Engine 16 in the East Ferry neighborhood. He was described as ambitious. His body was tragically discovered by his cousin who is also a Newark firefighter.

Brooks, Jr., 49, was a 16-year veteran and assigned to Ladder 4 in the South Ironbound neighborhood. He was described as someone with a big personality who was always smiling.

Acabou is survived by his two brothers who work in the Clark Police Department, two parents, a sister-in-law, and his nephew, James.

Brooks is survived by his wife and two daughters.

RELATED | 2 firefighters killed, 5 injured battling cargo ship fire at Port Newark

The fire after they became trapped while fighting a fire on

The fire broke out in five to seven cars on the 11th and 12th floors of a ship that was carrying about 5,000 vehicles.