amber alert

Authorities successful in reaching out to missing NJ girl's father in Mexico

By
BRIDGETON, New Jersey -- Authorities searching for Dulce Maria Alavez said Tuesday they continue to operate under the premise the 5-year-old New Jersey girl is alive.

Authorities in Bridgeton, New Jersey say they will continue to treat her disappearance as a missing person until evidence indicates otherwise.

On Tuesday, investigators were successful in reaching Dulce's father, who lives in Mexico, by telephone. The FBI apparently is working on having agents interview the father face-to-face.

The hope is he may be able to shed new light as to why his young daughter was apparently abducted from the park.
EXPLAINED:What are the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert?

Dulce disappeared September 16 from a playground at Bridgeton City Park. The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

The mother told police her son soon ran back to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister. They looked but could not locate her.

WATCH: Last images of Dulce Maria Alavez before she went missing
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the last known images of Dulce Alavez before she went missing.



An Amber Alert was issued the following day. Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who led her to a red van.

WATCH: The family of Dulce Maria Alavez issued a plea
EMBED More News Videos

Grandmother of missing NJ girl pleads for help during a press conference on September 19, 2019.



For more than a week, a small army of investigators have searched Bridgeton City Park and collected massive amounts of data, including cell phone communications and video from multiple sources including school buses and police vehicles.
The hope is somewhere in that data will be clues that will lead searchers to Dulce.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have photos or videos and was near the park last week to upload them to the FBI.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bridgetonnew jerseyamber alertmissing girlnew jersey newsmissing children
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Park photos, videos sought in search for missing NJ girl
Vigil held as search continues for missing New Jersey girl
Dad arrested after Amber Alert canceled for missing LI baby
Missing baby on Long Island found safe, father not yet located
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
What is an impeachment inquiry?
New York City cancels school on December 23
Plácido Domingo withdraws from Met Opera shows after harassment reports
Measles outbreak: If my kids are vaccinated do I need to worry?
Pilot rescued from plane stuck in tree after missing runway
NYC Gridlock Challenge: Better to walk or drive?
Show More
What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)?
CT responds to mosquito-borne disease outbreak after 2 die
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths
Search for couple after 3 women mugged in Midtown
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
More TOP STORIES News