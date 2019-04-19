new york auto show

Car Expert and Matchmaker finds your dream car at the 2019 New York International Auto Show

Car Expert and Matchmaker, Nick Kurczewski, will find you your dream car at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

By Trevor Vaughan
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Welcome to the New York International Auto Show in New York City!

Inside the Javitz Center nearly one thousand cars are on display to see and experience at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

With so many options on the showroom floor we enlist the help of car matchmaker and Automotive Journalist, Nick Kurczewski, to pair ABC7NY's Community Journalist, Miguel Amaya, with his automotive match.

Stocked with the latest tech, unmatched emissions and modern design, check out what brand-new ride Nick picks for Miguel's on the go lifestyle.

Check out all that Toyota has to offer this year at the New York International Auto Show!
