2024 NY Auto Show celebrates 60 years of Pontiac GTO with special showcase

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The year, the 2024 New York International Auto Show is prepared to give visitors a bit of a history lesson in the coolest way possible.

A total of 12 Pontiac GTO's will be featured, including the first ever made to the most recent - and many more in between.

Eyewitness News took a deep dive into the GTO showcase.

The display at the year's auto show is a unique experience for any fan.

"It hooked onto something the baby boomers, you know the people my age, they were coming they were in college they were in war they went to Vietnam they came home and they bought these cars," said Gary Heicklen. "They fixed them up and that's how the whole culture started."

The GTO display is giving car lovers a chance to see a piece of history up close.

"The GTO is the first high performance car, the first muscle car and over the years this was just the body style that I fell in love with," added Heicklen. "Just everybody seems to like it."

That history is proudly on display at the NYC Auto Show, providing an example of the golden age of American muscle cars and a blueprint for the fans of today.

The GTO showcase will be on display from Apr. 5-7.

Join Eyewitness News meteorologists Lee Goldberg and Brittany Bell and sports anchor Ryan Field for an inside look at the New York International Auto Show in our special, In the Fast Lane on Saturday, March 30th at 7 pm.

