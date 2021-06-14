Alleged NJ road rage altercation leaves innocent newlywed dead

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday on Lanes Mills Road in Lakewood.
Police say 18-year-old Avrohom Pam was driving a 2021 Ford van in the rightmost lane when he struck a 2019 Honda CRV being driven by 73-year-old John Arendt, Jr.
The force of the collision propelled Arendt's vehicle into the northbound lane of traffic, where it struck head-on a 2012 Ford Mustang being driven by 26-yearold Sean Avon.
Avon, of Brick Township, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was rushed to Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township, where he was pronounced dead.
He had gotten married just three weeks ago, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, and was planning on starting a family over the next few years. He was on his way home from work at the time.
Arendt, also of Brick Township, was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and is listed in stable condition.
Pam, of Lakewood, remained on the scene and did not require medical attention.
Police say the investigation revealed that a verbal altercation had occurred between Pam and Arendt, which precipitated the motor vehicle crash, but further details were not released.
"Initial investigation reveals that this is a tragedy of epic proportions for Mr. Avon and his family and an unfortunate consequence of aggressive driving," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. "This investigation is active and ongoing and may result in additional charges."
Pam was transported to Ocean Medical Center for a blood draw, pursuant to a court authorized warrant.
He was subsequently processed at Lakewood Township Police Headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is currently lodged pending a detention hearing.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Anthony Carrington III, of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, at 732-929-9027, or Detective Patrick Kearns, of the Lakewood Township Police Department, at 732-363-0200.
