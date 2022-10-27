Dozens of babies celebrate 1st Halloween at NYU Langone Hospital Long Island

Inside the NYU Langone Hospital Long Island NICU, around two dozen tiny ghouls and goblins celebrated their first Halloween. Mike Marza has the story.

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- As we rapidly approach Halloween, many are already in the holiday spirit, including some tiny babies at a hospital on Long Island.

Inside the NYU Langone Hospital Long Island NICU, around two dozen tiny ghouls and goblins celebrated their first Halloween.

"Being in the NICU is very high stress and anxiety especially for the parents," NICU nurse manager Lashon Pitter said. "We tried to make it a way to make it a better experience for them."

A cute butterfly-dressed toddler named Kaylee was born late Tuesday night.

"She decided she would come two months early, she decided she didnt want to be born near Christmas, she wanted to come Halloween," Kaylee's mother Colleen Mayer said.

Mayer is an ER nurse who tossed together a costume in less than 48 hours.

"My husband's grandmother passed on butterflies are used to represent her special to use that's why we dressed her up as a butterfly," Mayer said.

Costumes are often handmade to fit babies who may be only a couple of pounds in size.

Superman Luke is a month old. His grandmother stitched him a cape and little mask that he dons in between naps.

After all, saving the planet is exhausting. She helped make costumes for some of the other babies too.

"A lot of parents are working and can't be here and don't have the time to do any of these things," grandmother Jeanne Golia said.

It's an anticipated NYU Langone Long Island tradition. Dressing up the tiny future trick-or-treaters.

From puppies to penguins, a professional photographer even comes to take pictures.

"When the kids are older, even though you were in the hospital we were able to make this happen," neonatologist Zeyar Htun said.

It's a little moment to smile in a room that can sometimes be so scary.

"I'm so happy they're able to give a sense of relief here," Matthew Mayer said. "It's been a really hard couple of years here. To have these be traditions it reminds you we're all human."

