Babies thrown from windows to escape deadly building fire in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- One person is dead and dozens are in the hospital in Connecticut after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.Fire officials say 40 people were rescued from the five-story building in Hartford overnight.People trapped inside were forced to throw their babies from their windows in order to save their children.It is unclear if any children were hurt, but 34 people were taken to local hospitals.One firefighter was injured battling the rough conditions as there were high heat and zero visibility at times.An investigation is ongoing to determine what started the fire.----------