3 Suffolk County businesses facing charges for selling baby chicks illegally

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Three businesses in Suffolk County are facing charges after they allegedly sold baby chicks illegally.

The Suffolk County district attorney says that it's illegal to sell, barter, or give away baby chicks that are less than two months old in quantities of less than six.

This issue tends to pop up and authorities crack down around Easter time each year.

On March 3, Suffolk County Police Detectives purchased four baby chicks that were only a few days old from Long Island Poultry, located in Calverton.

On March 23, Suffolk County Police Detectives purchased three baby chicks that were only a few days old from Raleigh Poultry Farm, Inc., located in Kings Park.

On April 3, Suffolk County Police Detectives purchased two baby chicks that were only a few days old from Agway of Port Jefferson, located in Port Jefferson.

Additionally, the law prohibits the sale, "offer for sale, barter or display living baby chicks, ducklings or other fowl or baby rabbits which have been dyed, colored or otherwise treated so as to impart to them an artificial color."

Any violation of this law may result in a misdemeanor charge punishable with up to one year in jail and a $500 fine.

The businesses are due in court to answer to the charges on April 24.

