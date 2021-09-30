Long Island woman thanks paramedics, police officers who delivered baby on her kitchen floor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11061991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was graduation day for the FDNY on Wednesday and three new firefighters are children of firefighters who died in the line of duty.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island woman has a group of paramedics and Suffolk County Police Officers to thank for delivering her son on the kitchen floor of her home.Heather Warren, 33, of Bellport, had her water break at 7:30 a.m. on August 19.She said she called her midwives and got ready to head to Stony Brook University Hospital."I was waiting for a return phone call," she said. "And, within those five minutes, I was then on the floor in agonizing pain."Her husband, Christian Budiarjo, called 911. He said a 911 operator started to walk him through the process of delivering his son, who they would name Kendall."Luckily, I didn't have to," Budiarjo said.Four paramedics with the South Country Ambulance Company and two Suffolk County Police Officers arrived and helped deliver Kendall on Warren's kitchen floor.The umbilical cord was wrapped around Kendall's neck and Kendall was blue and gray from lack of oxygen. It took paramedics a minute or two to remove it."In the movies, they make this look easy," Chief Greg Miglino Jr. with the South Country Ambulance Company said. "But, something can go wrong at any point. And this day, it was a true emergency and it took a whole team effort."Warren, Kendall and the entire family met with the paramedics and police officers Thursday at Suffolk County Police Headquarters in Yaphank.Warren thanked everyone involved.----------