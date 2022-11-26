Police officers help deliver baby on Long Island

SHIRLEY, New York (WABC) -- Oh baby!

Police officers in Suffolk County helped deliver a healthy baby boy in Shirley Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 10:13 a.m. of a woman going into labor at her house on Arpage Drive.

When they arrived, the woman, Rebecca Reyes, told Officer Conor Diemer that she felt she was about to give birth.

Diemer laid her down in the living room.

Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron -- in his fifth time assisting in a baby delivery in Suffolk -- as well as officers Jadin Rodriguez and Zachary Vormittag responded soon after.

The father, Juan Maldonado, 46, then returned home and held Reyes' head while the first responders assisted.

Reyes, 31, delivered little Owen about 10:25 a.m.

Shirley Community Ambulance arrived shortly after and cut the umbilical cord and transported the healthy mother and baby to Stony Brook University Hospital

----------

