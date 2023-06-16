Death of baby in Staten Island home in March ruled homicide after autopsy results

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The death of a 2-month-old baby found dead in a Staten Island home in March has now been ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed he ingested a form of fentanyl.

On March 8, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious baby boy inside a Staten Island home at 15 Arden Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the baby boy unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.

The baby, his mother and a man had fallen asleep together. Police say the 30-year-old mother reported him unconscious about 12 hours later.

The baby was taken to Staten Island University South Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Friday the death had been ruled a homicide after getting the results of the autopsy.

No charges have been filed as the investigation remains ongoing.

