Cute Video: Baby flamingos welcomed into their new lagoon in southern Spain

SPAIN (WABC) -- Watch incredible video of volunteers welcoming a flock of baby flamingos into their new home.

This lagoon in southern Spain is now recognized as a natural reserve for the tiny creatures.

The babies were rounded up and tagged so wildlife experts can track them as they migrate around Europe and North Africa.

These baby flamingos will slowly get their signature, pink plumage from their diet of shrimp and other small prey high in carotenoids.

Flamingos lay one egg per breeding season and chicks reach maturity at or after the age of three.

