Contest underway to name four falcon chicks recently hatched atop Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York State Thruway Authority on Wednesday announced voting is underway to name four falcon chicks that recently hatched in a nest box atop the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
Third to sixth graders across Rockland and Westchester counties submitted more than 100 names as part of a contest.
The panel of judges selected 10 finalists below:
-Amelia Birdelia
-Beakonce
-Brooklyn
-Coco Puff
-Empire
-Estrella
-Freedom
-Jet
-Millennium Falcon
-Taylor Swoop
Votes can be cast on the bridge's website until 5 p.m. on May 22.
The four winning names will be revealed on the bridge and Thruway Authority social media accounts on May 23.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.