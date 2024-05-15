Contest underway to name four falcon chicks recently hatched atop Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York State Thruway Authority on Wednesday announced voting is underway to name four falcon chicks that recently hatched in a nest box atop the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Third to sixth graders across Rockland and Westchester counties submitted more than 100 names as part of a contest.

The panel of judges selected 10 finalists below:

-Amelia Birdelia

-Beakonce

-Brooklyn

-Coco Puff

-Empire

-Estrella

-Freedom

-Jet

-Millennium Falcon

-Taylor Swoop

Votes can be cast on the bridge's website until 5 p.m. on May 22.

The four winning names will be revealed on the bridge and Thruway Authority social media accounts on May 23.

