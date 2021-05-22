Red-tailed baby hawk born on roof of New Jersey hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10642158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dozens of rescued puppies arrived Saturday on Long Island.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A baby was delivered at a hospital in New Jersey, but not how you would think.Hackensack University Medical Center proudly announced the birth of 'Hawkensack,' a baby hawk born on the roof of the hospital on May 7.Team members anxiously watched and awaited the newest member of the hospital's family from a window overlooking the nest.The birds were identified as red-tailed hawks, which Eyewitness News is told are strongly attached to their nesting territory.So, hospital workers are likely to have a lot of bird watching in their future.----------