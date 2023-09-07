NJ investigators to announce new development in unsolved 'Baby Mary' case

MENDHAM TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- We are expecting to learn more Thursday about the case of an infant found dead nearly 40 years ago in Morris County, New Jersey.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and Mendham Township Police Chief Ross Johnson have called a news conference to announce a development in the unsolved "Baby Mary" case from Mendham Township.

The newborn girl was found abandoned in trash bags near a waterfall off Mount Pleasant Road on Christmas Eve in 1984.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

