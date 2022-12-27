What were NYC's most popular baby names last year?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's in a name? There were 99,262 babies born in NYC last year and the naming results are in.

The Health Department announced that in 2021, the most popular baby names for 2022 were Emma and Liam. Since 2016, Liam has been the number one name for boys since 2016, and Emma has been the number one name for girls since 2017.

434 Emmas and 703 Liams were born in 2021, according to New York City birth certificate records.

"We are so pleased to welcome the Liams, Emmas, Olivias, Noahs and every other newborn, to our city and the world," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "The joy they bring will make for a happier 2023 and beyond."

Out of the top ten girls' names from 2020, eight of them remained on the top ten list for 2021. Sarah and Chloe dropped off the top ten list and Luna and Sofia were added.

Nine out of the ten most popular boy names from 2020 remained on the list for 2021. Benjamin replaced Alexander on this year's list and moved into the tenth spot. Liam and Noah remained in the top two spots from last year, while Ethan moved up one into the third spot.

The number of babies born in New York City decreased by 0.07 percent last year.

The Health Department noted that in 2021, many babies brought forth "change and movement", with names like Journey and Chase.

Names like Angel and Serenity brought forth the "sounds of peace", according to the department. Of course, many babies were named for "nature and the season", with names like Autumn, Daisy, and Aurora.

Here is the list from the Health Department about the city's most loved baby names in 2021.

Most Popular Baby Names

New York City, 2021

GIRLS

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Mia

4. Sophia

5. Leah

TOTAL BIRTHS: 48,648

BOYS

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Ethan

4. Lucas

5. Jacob

TOTAL BIRTHS: 50,614