Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old King Hill, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police say a babysitter has been charged with murder in the death of a toddler who had been missing for nearly two weeks.

The babysitter is in custody, police say, but that person's name has not been released.

This update came hours after family members told Action News 2-year-old King Hill was dead.

They said police came to their Strawberry Mansion home on Sunday to break the news, and to tell them an arrest has been made in his murder.

Police said Monday they have not been able to locate King's body.

EMBED More News Videos

Tragic news Sunday night in the search for missing 2-year-old King Hill. The family of the child confirms to Action News he is dead.



Kimberly Hill, King's maternal grandmother, tells Action News now they just want King home so they can bury him.

"Wherever he is at, whatever happened to him, just bring him back so we can put King to rest," said Hill. "He was amazing, everybody loved King."

King's stepfather told police a babysitter dropped King off to King's mother at 33rd and Diamond streets back on July 7.

However, King's mother said that never happened and she thought King was still in the stepfather's care.

When the stepfather realized King was missing, he called the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
strawberry mansion (philadelphia)north philadelphiasafetycrimechild deathmissing boychild killedchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Cuomo tells partiers 'don't be stupid'
Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at NJ home
Rare, 'never seen before' yellow turtle rescued in India
NYC enters Phase 4 reopening with some changes
'Strike for Black Lives': Thousands walk off job in protest
Alex Trebek, in GMA exclusive, talks cancer, life, his book
AccuWeather Alert: Even hotter Monday
Show More
Tips, resources: How to deal with extreme heat
Some NY bars get creative to comply with new Cuomo mandate
Search for gunmen after 6 people shot in Brooklyn
Man shot, followed into Brooklyn bike shop and killed
COVID-19 leaves St. Patrick's with $4M budget shortfall
More TOP STORIES News