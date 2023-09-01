NYC officials hold back-to-school safety briefing ahead of 1st day of classes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The nation's largest school district is gearing up for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

On Friday, New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III will be joined by NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and NYC Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David C. Banks to discuss the city's back to school safety preparations ahead of the start of the 2023 school year.

The officials will also take New Yorkers' questions and update them on the Adams administration's ongoing public safety efforts in New York City.

Thursday September 7 marks the first day of classes for public school students in the city.

ALSO READ | Mom takes baby to 3 hospitals before child given life-saving care

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.