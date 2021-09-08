coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: Public schools ready for safe opening, mayor says

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC public schools ready for safe opening, mayor says

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Classes are set to resume in NYC public schools on Monday, and all systems are go for a safe reopening, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

Citing "almost non-existent" COVID positivity rates recorded in city schools by the end of last year, the mayor said the same precautions are in place across the system for the start of classes this year.

"We took every conceivable health and safety measure from around the world and used them all, creating the gold standard," de Blasio said, "using masks, the ventilation, the cleaning - you name it. And it worked."

The mayor also cited the fact that, unlike during the last school year, 65% of 12-17 year olds in the city have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses preparations for the first day of classes in NYC public schools.


COVID testing will consistent in every school biweekly, even though it's not mandatory. The mayor says he's confident this testing will provide enough of a sample size to ensure continued safety.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter says 234 school buildings damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida will be ready by Monday.

Facilities staff say all the system's 1400 school buildings are COVID-ready.

They are taking a layered approach, as they did last year.

To ensure proper ventilation, custodians will measure airflow in classrooms.

At a show-and-tell during the mayor's briefing at City Hall, officials demonstrated air purifiers that will be used.

And the Department of Education says each school will be stocked with a 30-day supply of PPE.

The city is also requiring all adults who work in the school system be vaccinated.

That requirement remains a point of contention, because there is no "test out" option. And there are limited exemptions for people with religious and health issues.

The issue between the city and the teachers union is how those who refuse to get the vaccine will be paid.

"If you're trying to remove someone from payroll because they are literally allergic to the compounds inside the vaccine, or their immune system is so compromised even though they're vaccinated they need a medical accommodation... the city's position is to remove them from payroll," said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew. "That is disgusting, as far as I am concerned. And it does not follow the law."

The New York City Department of Education has responded, saying in part:

"The health and safety of New York City children and the protection of our employees is at the core of the vaccine mandate. We will continue to negotiate with the UFT to reach a successful agreement because that is what's best for our school communities."

Whatever the outcome, Porter maintains there will be no remote learning option this year.

"In-person learning is the best learning for all of our students," she said. "We are looking forward to having our principals and our school commitees and the social workers that we've added to work very closely with families to get our children back in school."

ALSO READ | Rikers Island officers 'scared to go back to work' amid spike in violence
EMBED More News Videos

Inside Rikers Island, there's an increase in violence, and it's not just attacks amongst inmates. Assaults against corrections officers are up by 23%.



---

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew york city schoolshospitalmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
1st day for NYC Catholic schools
COVID News: Concern over growing number of pediatric cases
COVID News: US reports more than 40 million infections
COVID News: 2 anchors of U.S. pandemic protection ending
TOP STORIES
Ida recovery: Landlords won't be fined for illegal basement apartments
AccuWeather Alert: Tracking severe storms, flash flood potential
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns with precautions
COVID News: Concern over growing number of pediatric cases
Officials tour flood-ravaged NJ city as remote learning begins
1st day for NYC Catholic schools
No credible threats, but security ramped up for 9/11 anniversary
Show More
1 dead, 1 hurt, driver in custody after crash on Sunrise Highway
How to use the student loan debt moratorium to improve your finances
Derek Jeter's Big Day: 'The Captain' being inducted into Hall of Fame
Efforts grow to end use of Ivermectin for COVID as prescriptions surge
11-year-old who survived Florida massacre stable after 4 surgeries
More TOP STORIES News