Man threatens to burn down Queens bagel store in alleged hate crime

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a man threatened to burn down a Queens bagel store.It happened on Wednesday, November 10 at 3:40 p.m. at the store on Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows.Police say the suspect was recording on his phone when he told one of the store's employees to remove Israeli flags hanging at the shop."Remove those Israeli flags and shut the business down or I'll burn the building down," he allegedly said to the workers.No injuries were reported.The investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------