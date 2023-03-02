The fire is said to have started in the basement of a deli just after 1:30 a.m., before spreading to other businesses.

Baldwin fire in row of businesses spreads to residential units above; at least 16 people displaced

BALDWIN, Nassau County (WABC) -- A fire in Baldwin early Thursday morning has left at least 16 people homeless.

Officials say flames broke out in a row of stores below units on Grand Street.



No injuries have been reported.

