Sports

Dodgers ballgirl helps tackle fan who ran onto field

The Dodgers won the game, but a ballgirl made the save of the night.
EMBED <>More Videos

Dodgers ballgirl helps tackle fan who ran onto field

LOS ANGELES -- Yes, the Dodgers and Angels were playing, but it was a ballgirl who stole the show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

A fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium during the game and managed to evade a half-dozen Dodgers security personnel, sprinting and weaving half the length of the field, and even hurdling over one guard.

Cellphone videos showed as he approached the stands, a ballgirl stepped up into his path.

She grabbed the running man by the side, throwing him off-balance enough that his momentum sent him tumbling head first over the wall.

The Dodgers defeated their LA rivals 8-2, but that play may have been the highlight of the game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscaliforniau.s. & worldlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Not consensual' and 'not normal' says Cuomo accuser
Governor Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, resigns
Street racing hit and run leaves woman dead, man hurt: NYPD
Some US companies explore 4-day work week
Man arrested in NYC bodega shooting that wounded 3 bystanders
COVID Updates: Texas struggling under weight of fourth wave
Search on for suspect in NYC office attack
Show More
Man who served 32 years for NYC murder to have conviction vacated
Woman sought in casual, brazen murder on NYC street
Vax to School campaign gets urgent push in NYC
AccuWeather: Drier air moves in
What are the best travel rewards credit cards?
More TOP STORIES News