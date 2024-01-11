Bally's officially takes over Trump Links golf course in the Bronx

FERRY POINT, the Bronx (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled the new "BALLY LINKS" sign at the Ferry Point golf course formerly operated the Trump Organization Thursday morning.

The Trump Organization was the golf course's longtime operator, with its giant "TRUMP LINKS" logo was visible from the Whitestone Bridge nearby.

The sign unveiling took place around 11 a.m., not only marking the change in operators but also the beginning of a new era for the Bronx.

"This day is about so much more than the changing of a sign," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "For far too long, this beautiful borough has been sitting on the sideline of the progression of our city. I want to thank Bally's for having the vision, and I'm excited about the opportunities that will come out of this partnership."

The Bally's Golf Links at Ferry Point site is home to an 18-hole, 180-acre golf course and a 20,000 square-foot clubhouse.

Bally's Corporation, a casino company, will now operate the city-owned site, with hopes of acquiring one of three pending casino licenses for downstate.

However, some community members are already organizing against a casino. City Councilwoman Kristy Marmorato, the first Bronx Republican elected to the city council in 50 years, has said she opposes the bid by the Bally's casino chain to put a casino in her district.

Last year, Bally's partnered with the Throgg's Neck community for a free shuttle program for residents that provides connections to the Throgg's Neck Ferry Landing and other public transit options.

"Our investment in Bally's Golf Links at Ferry Point represents our significant commitment to the Bronx," said Bally's Chairman Soo Kim. "As a dedicated community partner, Bally's has been actively listening to the needs of the Bronx community. "

The Trump Organization sold the contract to operate the golf course, a 20-year lease struck in 2015, to the Bally's casino chain last September.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio first declared the city's intention to sever all ties with the Trump Organization in the aftermath of the Capitol riot on January 6.

The city ended its contract with the Trump Organization for the Central Park Carousel and two ice skating rinks in 2021, and City Council members called for the Trump Organization's license to operate the golf club to be severed the following year.