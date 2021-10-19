Warning: Don't fall for scam involving Bank of America/Zelle cash transfer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10946116" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scammers are using the fear of rampant banking fraud to lure their victims. It cost one man half his life savings.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11070486" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bank of America has said it will not ask customers to transfer money between accounts or request sensitive information.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is a consumer warning about a bank scheme that's fooling customers, costing them thousands of dollars in just seconds.It starts with an innocent looking text warning about fraud in your bank account, then a conniving phone call.Even some of the savviest consumers are losing money, and 7 On Your Side has the warning signs and ways to get back your money if you've been scammed."I was sick to my stomach," victim Barbara Zyhajlo said.She was out for a walk when the scam struck, receiving a text message asking if she just authorized a Zelle transaction for $1,375.50."I wrote no, and so instantly, two minutes later, I get a phone call," she said. "It's a guy, he says his name is Shariff, he's here to help me."She was certain the call came from Bank of America, but it was not. Both the text and the call were not her bank, but a growing nationwide scam striking people coast to coast.7 On Your Side at our sister stations in San Francisco and Chicago flagged nurse and teacher who were taken for $3,500 each in the same way as Zyhajlo, a phlebotomist with the Red Cross who kept working to support her family on the front line of the fight against COVID."I'm a single mom," she said. "I'm trying to take care of my kids the best I can."Now she's in the red after being convinced to use Zelle to transfer all the money in her checking accounts to a new account.She had never even used Zelle before."He had me put my own name, and then that's why it seem like going to a new account that he created," she said. "(I realized it was a scam) maybe an hour after I did it, when I went back into my account and saw there was no money in it."She immediately called the bank and open a claim to try and recoup her rent money."I get a letter back saying that my dispute was closed, they closed it," she said. "That they can't help me."That's when she called 7 On Your Side, and we asked Bank of America to take a second look at the fraud."I was ecstatic to get it back," Zyhajlo said. "I was so happy."Hours after we asked, her money was restored, the full $607.84."I love 7 On Your Side," she said. "I would recommend it 100 times over again...You guys are definitely my favorite news station."Privacy rules prohibited Bank of America from discussing the case, but the big takeaway is a warning to never transfer money or provide personal information as a result of an unsolicited call, text, or email.Band of America says they'll never ask a customer to do it.If you feel you've been scammed, contact your bank and start a fraud investigation.But the most important part is to get a police report and submit it to your bank as part of the investigation.Zyhajlo did not, but you'll have a much better chance of getting your money back if you get and provide one.Bank of America sent us the following statement:----------Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing. All emailsWithout a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.