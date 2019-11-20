Barbershop, street shootings leave 2 dead, 5 wounded in Newark

By and Eyewitness News
CLINTON HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating two shootings in Newark in less than two days that have left two people dead and five wounded.

The latest shooting happened Tuesday night at a barbershop on Clinton Place.

The Essex County Prosecutor's office said three people were shot shortly before 8:40 p.m. at the Cut Creator's Enterprise.

One person was killed and two others wounded, one of whom is said to be hospitalized in critical condition.

Additionally, Newark police say an officer was assaulted while attempting to control a crowd that gathered at the scene.

On Monday night, four were people shot - one fatally - in the 100 block of South 8th Street.

An eyewitness said it sounded like a gun battle, with multiple people firing.

Officials identified the fatality as 49-year-old Hassan Webb, who they say was caught in crossfire while walking home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three victims were taken to University Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

No arrests or suspects have been announced in either shooting, and Newark police continue to search for multiple gunmen.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countynew jerseyfatal shootinghomicide investigationshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Dash cam captures moment train slams into car on tracks in NJ
Man stabbed during attempted robbery at Manhattan subway station
Woman facing lewdness charges after 3 stepkids see her topless
Man walking to synagogue stabbed multiple times in NY
Trash collection overhaul for NYC after pedestrian deaths
Man arrested in murder of 93-year-old woman in Connecticut
Show More
Brooklyn teacher one of 40 nationwide to win education award
Family organizes search party in case of missing NJ woman
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
VIDEO: McDonald's cashier assaulted at drive-thru window
14 police officers hurt while helping residents escape NYC fire
More TOP STORIES News