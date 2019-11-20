Barbershop, street shootings leave 2 dead, 5 wounded in Newark

The latest shooting happened Tuesday night at a barbershop on Clinton Place.
The Essex County Prosecutor's office said three people were shot shortly before 8:40 p.m. at the Cut Creator's Enterprise.
A 20 year old man is dead after someone shot up a barber shop last night in Newark. #abc7NY https://t.co/EMk0yfGNVs pic.twitter.com/2WQOV7mgyG— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) November 20, 2019
One person was killed and two others wounded, one of whom is said to be hospitalized in critical condition.
Additionally, Newark police say an officer was assaulted while attempting to control a crowd that gathered at the scene.
On Monday night, four were people shot - one fatally - in the 100 block of South 8th Street.
An eyewitness said it sounded like a gun battle, with multiple people firing.
Officials identified the fatality as 49-year-old Hassan Webb, who they say was caught in crossfire while walking home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other three victims were taken to University Hospital, where they remain in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
No arrests or suspects have been announced in either shooting, and Newark police continue to search for multiple gunmen.
