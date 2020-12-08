East Flatbush barbershop worker shot in attempted robbery

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A worker at a Brooklyn barbershop was shot and injured during an attempted robbery.Police say two men entered the shop on Nostrand in East Flatbush just after 8 p.m. Monday.One of them pulled out a gun and shot the 24-year-old employee in the right shoulder.He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he's expected to survive.Police are still searching for the gunmen.The investigation into the incident is ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------