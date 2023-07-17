Strike threat by concessions workers looms at Barclays Center

Concessions workers at the Atlantic Terminal stadium were set to vote Monday on whether or not to strike.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fans attending events at Barclays Center - including fans of rap star Drake, who begins his four-day run at facility Monday - may find themselves winding their way through picket lines to get inside.

Contract talks between the management company, Levy, and concessions workers continued Monday and were not expected to wrap until early evening.

A strike is possible if no deal is reached.

UNITE HERE Local 100, the union that represents the venue's bartenders, servers and cooks, is calling for better wages and benefits.

They are asking for an increase in hourly wages across the board, an increase that would boost the lowest starting wage to $20 an hour.

Levy, which also provides concessions at Madison Square Garden, released the following statement Monday afternoon:

We value our team members and we're committed to the bargaining process with UNITE HERE Local 100, which represents them at Barclays Center. The bargaining process began with our first meeting on June 5th. We are optimistic we will reach a fair agreement that shows our team members how much they are valued. We do have plans are in place to continue food and beverage service at Barclays Center to ensure the fan experience is not interrupted.

