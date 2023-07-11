Reward offered in search for vandal who damaged nests, stole eggs of threatened bird species

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Federal investigators offered a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information in the search for the person who destroyed two piping plover nests in Queens.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, someone damaged protective wire fences around two nests in Far Rockaway sometime between 10:30 a.m. on Friday June 9 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Additionally, officials said four eggs were taken.

Piping plovers are considered a "threatened species," meaning they are at risk of becoming endangered.

The nests were part of conservation efforts meant to help increase the species' population.

The thieves face a $25,000 fine and six months in jail for each stolen egg.

