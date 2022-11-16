Basser Center holds annual fundraiser in Manhattan to help cure cancer

The Basser Center held its annual "Basser Jean Bash" Tuesday night in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The Basser Center held its annual "Basser Jean Bash" Tuesday night in Manhattan.

People attending were told to wear their most stylish denim because it was an event about your "genes".

This is the 10th year for the fundraiser which helps to raise money to find a cure for BRCA-related cancers.

Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager has been a member of the organization for years.

Sager spoke to their featured speaker, tennis legend Chris Evert.

The event raised $16.6 million Tuesday night.

MORE NEWS | Pence focuses on 'future' in one-on-one with Sandra Bookman

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube