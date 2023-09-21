1 firefighter suffers minor injuries as 2 homes catch fire in Bayonne

A fire spread to two homes in Bayonne, NJ. Reporter Anthony Johnson has the lastest details.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- One firefighter suffered minor injuries when two homes caught fire in Bayonne on Thursday morning.

The four-alarm blaze was reported on West 5th Street just before 10 a.m.

Fire crews were able to knock down the flames within about an hour and a half.

The fire spread from one home to the next due to their close proximity to each other.

Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said police rescued one person before firefighters arrived on the scene.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Eight people were left homeless as a result of the fire and both homes have been deemed uninhabitable until they are repaired.

The cause of the fire was not yet known but is not believed to be suspicious, Weaver said.

