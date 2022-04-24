Be Kind: 'Beauty and the Beast' party held for 4-year-old cancer patient

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Kids got to share a cup of tea with the characters from 'Beauty and the Beast' on Staten Island.The party was hosted in celebration of Mercedes Gleason's 4th birthday.Gleason is a pediatric cancer patient and an ambassador for the 'Help Cure Childhood Cancer' campaign.Beauty and the Beast is Gleason's favorite movie. On Saturday, Stop & Shop hosted the party - open to the public - at their store in New Springville.Along with the tea party, kids decorated their own crowns, got their faces painted, and enjoyed pictures with Belle and the Beast.--------------------