Be Kind: Teachers write book to motivate children to help out in community

'Big Hearts, Small Hands: Teaching Children to Make a Difference' started out as a program for third graders, but it garnered so much attention over several years, they created the guide.
Roni Kanter and Michelle Sussmann say the book looks for ways to inspire young people in their lives to participate in community service.
The educators say when you create the habit of giving in children, they realize how good it makes you feel when you help others. They say the children, just after a few months of learning the curriculum, are bursting with ideas.
"Our book, Big Hearts, Small Hands' is about the power that the children at the youngest ages have to learn about their relationship to others in the world locally and globally. They may have small hands but they can make a huge difference," Kanter says.
