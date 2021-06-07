Be Kind: Group gets big lesson in kindness from Staten Island restaurant

CHARLESTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A Staten Island restaurant is proving there is still kindness in the world.Two weeks ago, members of the group 'On Your Mark' had dinner at Nucci's on Arthur Kill Rd. The group goes on trips to movies, restaurants, and other places of entertainment and teaches people with developmental disabilities to be social with one another and the community.The group went to Nucci's and planned to pay for their meal as part of their lesson. When they asked for their bill, they were told it was taken care of by the restaurant."For once in my life I was speechless, my heart was filled with joy," said group member Michael Carbonaro."And I really just want to say thank you, because restaurants were one of the hardest industries hit during the pandemic, and they're finally able to open up, finally able to start making some money, and here they turned around and a large group of people they gave them a room, they had a feast, and then they didn't even charge them," said Kelly Carbonaro.The young men, with the help of their mentors, left a generous tip for the wait staff."Just trying to live right, that's all - after the year we just had, you know - everybody, if you can do something positive, do it," said Nucci's owner Paul Montella.--------------------