New York City vocal coach helps raise nearly $15,000 on 85th birthday

NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A vocal coach from New York City displayed a selfless act of kindness by organizing a fundraiser on her birthday.Barbara Maier Gustern organized a benefit to mark her 85th birthday at Joe's Pub in Manhattan.There were more than 25 performers at the event, and all of them had Gustern as a vocal teacher.Together, they were able to raise nearly $15,000.All of the proceeds were donated to the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, which serves thousands of people in need each week.----------