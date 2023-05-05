Be Reel with your Dreams 2023

NEW YORK -- WABC-TV is excited to host Be Reel with Your Dreams, an event that aims to inspire select high school students to follow their dreams and pursue a career in media and entertainment.

Founded by Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa, Be Reel exposes students to the industry through a hands-on learning experience with top professionals that includes panel sessions and interactive workshops. Previous years' events have covered topics such as acting, journalism, production, hairstyling, and photography.

This year's event will take place at a NYDOE facility in Lower Manhattan on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Registration is capped at 500 students and is first-come, first-serve, so please register early!

Parents or guardians are required to register their child through the event website. Students should NOT register themselves.

To students who are invited: your school should provide with a permission and release form that you and your parent/guardian will need to complete.

Important: In order to be admitted to the event, students will need to provide, on the day of the event, a paper copy of this completed permission and release form. A completed form means that it is signed and dated by both the student and the parent/guardian. Students who do not bring a completed form on paper or who bring an incomplete form will not be admitted. Digital copies of the form will not be accepted.

Thank you and we look forward to seeing students from your school!

CHECK BACK HERE SOON! THE REGISTRATION PORTAL FOR BE REEL WITH YOUR DREAMS IS COMING UP