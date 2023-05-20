Sade Baderinwa hosts annual 'Be Reel with Your Dreams' event for NYC students

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of New York City students spent part of their weekend at school. They got an up-close chance to learn from some of the best in the TV and movie industry.

Sade Baderinwa hosted the annual 'Be Reel with Your Dreams' on Saturday in Lower Manhattan. This was the event's 13th year.

Invited high school students picked up some helpful hints in their quest to become the next generation of storytellers.

There were actors, makeup artists, writers - as well as some familiar faces from Channel 7.

In addition to the panel, there were different workshops for the students.

